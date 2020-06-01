Durban SPCA clarifies cremation ruling

Durban - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(SPCA) Durban and Coastal has urged pet owners to read the fine print on euthanasia request forms and consult with staff regarding private and communal cremations.

The warning comes after a misunderstanding between Durban resident Megan Munsami and the SPCA over his dog Buster's cremation.

Mumsami paid the SPCA R550 for transporting, euthanising and cremating his dog.





Munsami claimed he was misinformed by the SPCA about the criteria surrounding cremations.





He was under the impression that Buster will be cremated separately and the ashes returned to the family.





Munsami was later informed that Buster could be included in a mass cremation.





“Our family was forced to make a decision that many pet owners would dread.It gave us some sort of comfort that our pet was going to be put down peacefully and will no longer be suffering with pain. The SPCA receptionist said they can pick up Buster, euthanise and cremate him,” Munsami said.





Buster, the 7-year-old Rottweiler, was an integral part of the family and had become ill. Despite various trips to the veterinarian, his body started to feel very weak. Buster's legs started to swell. Munsami said he could not bare to see his dog suffer.





“When a dog is nearing the end of his/her life, the emotional weight that falls upon the family becomes tremendous. The endearing habits, the joy, the unquestioning devotion your animal gave you fills your heart. We viewed our dog as a beloved member of the family to whom we have made a commitment to care for,”Munsami said.





Due to the Covid-19 lockdown it became extremely impossible for the family to get hold of a private mobile veterinarian.





"We were in panic mode that we would never get to say our goodbyes decently. After numerous calls to the Durban and Coastal SPCA we received to no help. Staff were working remotely. A guard at the SPCA gate helped me with the contact details for the Legacy pet crematorium in Cato Ridge,"he said.





"We made some telephonic enquiries. Buster was cremated individually. This gave us great satisfaction. Buster's ashes were given to us as soon as the cremation was done,"he added.





SPCA Marketing Manager Tanya Fleischer confirmed that private cremations are referred to Legacy Pet Crematorium. Fleischer said the printed "euthanasia request form" which was signed by Munsami stated; "I understand that the remains will be cremated."





"After the pet was humanely euthanased, the owner asked about private cremation. It was after-hours so the Animal Welfare Assistant on duty phoned a superior who advised they should return on the Monday to arrange the private cremation. The assistant labelled the body bag accordingly so that it would be kept separately in the freezer room for private cremation. That evening the owner phoned the SPCA after-hours emergency line because he had changed his mind and wanted the dog's body back,"Fleischer said.





"He was advised that this was strictly not allowed for health and safety reasons.The drug "euthanase" is present in the corpse. He thereafter phoned continuously. He returned to the premises on the Sunday causing a scene at the gate. Whilst we fully understand and sympathise with the grief associated with the loss of a pet, this demand was unreasonable,"Fleischer said.





"Communal cremation is undertaken for all bodies collected from the Durban and Coast SPCA unless the crematorium is specifically instructed otherwise. The majority of bodies are stray and unwanted animals,"she explained.





"Before collection by the crematorium, all bodies are kept in a specially built communal freezer room at the SPCA. If the body of an owner's pet is meant for private cremation, the body bag is clearly labelled with this instruction so that it is not cremated communally with the bodies of other animals,"Fleischer explained.





