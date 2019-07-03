Dr Khorshed Ginwala

Durban - THE late Dr Khorshed Ginwala, 90, was remembered as a great figure, who worked quietly and did a lot of community work. Speaking after her cremation in Durban on Tuesday, former eThekwini speaker and deputy mayor Logie Naidoo said Ginwala strove for a better South Africa and freedom.

He said she was involved in welfare, with senior citizens and in politics. “She was a great figure who worked quietly and did a lot of community work,” Naidoo said.

Ginwala, who died on Friday, was appointed ambassador to Italy by former president Nelson Mandela.

Sydenham CPF spokesperson Satish Dhupelia said Ginwala had given much to the country and its people.

He remembered her carrying herself “in a very prim and proper way”.

Veteran journalist Subry Govender, writing about Ginwala’s life in his blog, “The Subry Govender Column”, last year, described her as a “low-profile activist” during the Struggle for freedom.

Govender said Ginwala was involved in many social and welfare organisations in Durban, in the early 1980s, and was president of the Durban Child Welfare Society, formerly the Durban Indian Child Welfare Society, the National Council of Child Welfare, the Durban Benevolent Society for the Unemployed, the Medical Womens’ Association, University Womens’ Association, Full-Time Doctors Association and the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Trust.

In an interview with Govender, Ginwala said she was born in Mumbai, in 1929, moved to Mozambique as a baby, then moved to Kempton Park, Johannesburg, as an infant, where she grew up. She went back to Mumbai, where she completed her matric, then to Dublin - to study medicine, and did her internship in England.

She said it was then that she became fully aware of the “oppression of the African, coloured and Indian-origin people in South Africa, at the hands of the white minority government. I met a lot of South Africans who influenced my political thinking.”

She returned to Johannesburg and worked as a doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

After she married Rustom Rustomjee, she moved to Durban in 1955, where she interacted with Natal Indian Congress leaders such as Dr Kesaval Goonam, Dr Monty Naicker, and Professor Fatima and Ismail Meer.

“Although I was not known as a political activist, I am very happy that I played some role behind the scenes, and in the background, to bring about our non-racial and democratic society that we enjoy today. It has been a long Struggle and my wish now is that all the people must enjoy the fruits of our freedom. It must not be restricted to the privileged few,” Ginwala had said.

In 2008, Ginwala told Govender about her plans to build a memorial, library, and a health centre at the property that Gandhi had bought, in the former Prince Edward Street, in the 1890s. In 2017, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Centre was opened.

Ginwala’s reason for her involvement in the Struggle was simple: “I was solely involved to ensure that, in the free and democratic South Africa, the disadvantaged and under-privileged people will have the opportunities to improve the quality of their lives.”

She is survived by her sister Frene Ginwala, democratic South Africa’s first speaker of Parliament, sons Zavareh, Cyrus and Sohrab, and grandchildren.

