Municipal Manager Sipho Nzuza confirmed this on Sunday as the R7billion project is in jeopardy. The SANDF is now legally challenging Anant Singh’s film studio project, saying it has plans of its own for a development on the site.
Singh had bought the 21-hectare site in 2003 from the municipality for R15million. The SANDF had initially agreed to hand control of the site back to the municipality.
Nzuza said they were constantly engaging with all the parties involved as they believed that the site was going to create jobs for people and grow the municipality’s economy.
Nzuza said the matter was heard last week at the Durban High Court but was postponed as the Department of Public Works, one of the respondents in the matter, was not ready.