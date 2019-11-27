The Education Department said yesterday it had sent officials to the school to investigate the allegations against the female teacher, after receiving a list of complaints against her.
Parents, who spoke to the Daily News, said they had established a WhatsApp group they were using as a platform to discuss the issue, after the school turned a blind eye to the “abusive” teacher.
The Daily News is also in possession of a number of letters of complaint against the teacher, but parents say the principal has failed to address the issue.
In the video, a pupil, who cannot be named, tells of how the teacher punches them very hard in the head and refuses to help them.