Durban teenager's calling is all about creating smiles

Durban - IN the modern age, social media has become an influence in allowing people to connect in ways that were not possible before, and amid the Covid-19 lockdown one Durban resident has taken things further by using social media to help those who are struggling. La Mercy resident Celine Chetty, 18, with the assistance of her mother Vanessa, started the Facebook group “The Creating Smiles Network”. The group helps to connect people struggling as a result of the lockdown with samaritans who are willing to extend a helping hand to those in need. “The national lockdown has been hard on thousands of families, and I realised that instead of just sitting and doing nothing, I needed to help as much as I could so I started the Facebook group. “The group provides help in many ways, from providing food hampers to cooked meals.

“We also help with electricity tokens and virtual grocery vouchers, baby clothing, baby formula and toiletries.

“Whatever a member’s needs are, we try to assist to meet that need,” Chetty said.

To date, the group has helped 400 people.

The initiative started three weeks ago, and already has members from Durban and other parts of the country who are helping people in need.

“Most of the help we offer is funded out of our own pockets and with the few sponsors that have come on board. These sponsors are not big companies but everyday people who just want to help,” she said.

In these challenging times, Chetty encouraged people to not lose hope.

“Don’t lose faith.

“Have faith and trust that everything is going to be okay,” she urged.

“We will get through this together,” Chetty said.

Daily News