It recently placed an advert in Isolezwe newspaper calling on residents to only flush toilet paper down toilets.
Council spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the advert may be published in any media as it was not intended for Isolezwe only.
“We want to highlight the importance of only flushing toilet paper. We also want to urge residents to refrain from flushing any other paper or foreign objects down the toilets or the sewer line.
"Whenever a sewer blockage is cleared, our blockage clearing crews keep a record of what they have removed in the sewer line or what may have caused the sewer to block,” said Mayisela.