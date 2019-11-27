Durban urges residents to only flush toilet paper down the loo









Durban - SEVENTY percent of objects flushed down toilets by Durban residents blocked the sewers, the eThekwini Municipality has said. It recently placed an advert in Isolezwe newspaper calling on residents to only flush toilet paper down toilets. Council spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the advert may be published in any media as it was not intended for Isolezwe only. “We want to highlight the importance of only flushing toilet paper. We also want to urge residents to refrain from flushing any other paper or foreign objects down the toilets or the sewer line. "Whenever a sewer blockage is cleared, our blockage clearing crews keep a record of what they have removed in the sewer line or what may have caused the sewer to block,” said Mayisela.

When asked how much the city had spent repairing blocked sewer lines, Mayisela said this needed time to calculate.

“We would have to factor in the vehicles costs, the cost of diesel, the costs of tools etc. We receive almost an equal amount of blockages in informal settlements, townships and suburbs,” he said.

Mayisela said the city had education and community liaison officers who conducted meetings and workshops in an effort to educate residents and children about blocked sewer lines.

“We want to reach households to convince them that toilet paper is good for their sanitation systems.”

Xolani Ntini from the SA Unemployed People’s Movement in Durban said poverty in some communities was rife and some families could not afford toilet paper and used newspapers instead.

“These are not families in informal settlements only, there are families in townships in this situation,” he said.

Ntini said there were issues when it came to toilet paper at communal toilets in informal settlements because not enough was put out for residents.

A resident of eZakheleni, an informal settlement in uMlazi, felt that the council was quick to let everyone know it had spent millions unblocking sewer lines.

“Monthly, two packs of toilet paper are left at our communal toilets. This gets finished quickly. Some people, when they get a little money, buy bread rather than toilet paper.

"If enough toilet paper was bought with some of the millions used to unblock sewer lines there wouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

Daily News