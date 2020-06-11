Durban vehicle registering centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - The Goble Road Registering Authority was closed on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The centre had reopened on Monday to start processing a backlog after it was closed during levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown. The provincial Department of Transport said the centre would be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure taken by the Department of Health to allow workers to conduct an assessment and screen employees. “At this stage, there are no indications of any risks to the public who visited this office to access various services as the employee who tested positive was not at work after the registering centre was reopened on Monday. However, the staffer had been at the centre the previous week as they were preparing to reopen. The department is following all health and safety Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. This includes the necessary steps that need to be followed when an employee tests positive,” the department said. Furthermore, personal protective equipment had been provided to employees to ensure their safety and that of the community.

Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli had conducted an inspection at the Goble Road centre on Monday.

The department said Ntuli had not been in contact with the employee who tested positive, but he was taking the necessary health and safety precautions.

“Once given the green light by Department of Health officials, the Goble Road office will reopen and the public will be advised accordingly and should not panic as there is the 90-day grace window period approved by the minister of transport for the renewal of licences that have expired,” the department said.

The public has been urged to use the Umbilo and Pinetown offices, in addition to the more than 39 post offices and municipalities operating as registering authorities.

The lockdown left the province with a backlog of more than 37000 vehicles due for renewal, more than 5000 learner’s licence applications and more than 5000 driver’s licence tests.

Ntuli said the department estimated R37 million in revenue had been lost during the lockdown. However, it was working hard to put plans into action to catch up with the lost period by working extra hours and working on weekends.

Durban metro police commissioner Steve Middleton said their centres had reopened with no major problems, but there were long queues.

He said their vehicle licensing offices in Verulam, uMhlanga and eManzimtoti were processing all transactions.

“The driver’s licence test centre in eManzimtoti is processing all transactions, however the focus is on backlogs - tests that were booked during lockdown and had to be rescheduled. Backlogs in Toti are not as great as Verulam,” said Middleton.

He said Verulam was taking a phased-in approach, and phase one involved the backlog of driver’s and learner’s licence tests that had been booked during the lockdown.

Middleton said that in the next couple of weeks their centres would be open for all transactions.

Jonathan Govender went to the Verulam centre on Tuesday and waited from 7am to 8.30am before deciding to leave.

Govender said he left without an explanation about why he and others were not allowed in.

He said his motorcycle learners licence had expired.

“I was there to make a new booking, so I could write my test and legally use my bike again on public roads. Unfortunately, that cannot be done.”

“I also went to the licensing office (next door to Verulam market) to do a transfer of ownership on the said bike, they were also closed and the security says we must keep checking. Who has time to keep checking?”

He said he also needed to renew a licence disc which expired on May 31.

