Delani Maishi, 46, an agent at Clientele IFA at The Workshop, left home on December 16 at about 7pm and told his wife, Olwethu Maishi, that he was going somewhere and would be back soon. He has been missing since.
She said her husband drove off in his cousin’s car, a silver-grey Hyundai, that night.
His family spent Christmas Day praying and hoping for his safe return after high-profile detectives were assigned to investigate the case.
Maishi said that she did not ask her husband where he was going because he has friends in Chesterville where they live.