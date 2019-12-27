Durban woman prays for safe return of hubby, now missing for over 10 days









Delani Maishi, 46, has been missing since December 16. Durban - A Durban woman is praying for the safe return of her husband who went missing on the Day of Reconciliation on December 16. Delani Maishi, 46, an agent at Clientele IFA at The Workshop, left home on December 16 at about 7pm and told his wife, Olwethu Maishi, that he was going somewhere and would be back soon. He has been missing since. She said her husband drove off in his cousin’s car, a silver-grey Hyundai, that night. His family spent Christmas Day praying and hoping for his safe return after high-profile detectives were assigned to investigate the case. Maishi said that she did not ask her husband where he was going because he has friends in Chesterville where they live.

Although a tracker company was able to trace the car he had been travelling in and found it had been driven to the Suncoast Casino parking area, he still has not been found.

Maishi said CCTV footage from Suncoast showed her husband jumping into another vehicle, a white Toyota Fortuner, which then drove off.

Police investigators working with the tracker company were eventually led to a house in Welbedacht in Chatsworth where the Toyota Fortuner was found, but the driver’s whereabouts remained a mystery.

She said what was even more confusing was that the owner of the white Fortuner was not known to their family. “We fear that he may have been kidnapped. I have never heard him talking about this guy and according to his (Fortuner owner’s) wife, he had been travelling in this car and came home to drop it off and took another car,” she said.

Maishi said when her husband did not return home that night, she suspected that something was wrong.

“I called his friends and no one knew where he was. It is not like him to disappear from home. I even called friends and family and nobody had seen him. Two days later I opened a missing person’s case. It has been the longest 10 days of my life, looking for my husband,” she said.

She said they had just returned from a week-long holiday in Cape Town with their 6-year-old daughter, and were planning to visit family in the Eastern Cape for Christmas, but that did not happen.

She said she could not think of anyone who might want to hurt her husband and feared the worst because it was not like him to disappear.

“We had the most tragic Christmas. It was our first Christmas without my husband. We had plans for the holidays. I have to explain to our daughter all the time that her father will soon come home. Anyone who may have seen anything or know anything, please come forward to help find my husband,” said Maishi.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said police were investigating.

Daily News