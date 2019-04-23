Police rescuers have pulled out the bodies of three people from a collapsed house in Ellen Road, Queensburgh bringing the total number of people killed in that one house after Monday night's storm to seven. Picture: Screengrab.

Durban - Police rescuers have pulled out the bodies of three people from a collapsed house in Ellen Road, Queensburgh bringing the total number of people killed in that one house after Monday night's storm to seven. On Monday night, bodies of four people including a six-month-old baby were pulled out from beneath the rubble after heavy rain lashed Durban and brought the house crashing around its inhabitants.

Garrith Jamieson, a spokesperson, for Rescue Care paramedics said in total four children and three adults were killed.

Sivan Subramodey, of Amawele Emergency Services said two people, one with a broken leg and the other with a hip injury were transported to hospital.

Subramodey said neighbours and relatives came to assist and gave them an indication of how many people could be in the house.

"It was a devastating scene. A similar incident occurred at the Westcliff Secondary School but we could not get into the premises because of the mud. An embankment collapsed onto the staff quarters at a school," he said.

A joint media briefing by the eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Co-operative Governance it was revealed that the heavy rains across KZN claiming at least 21 lives and 32 patients in and around Durban. Over 2000 emergency calls were logged last night .

"Massive damage has been inflicted on public and private infrastructure. From where we stand, we have reports of collapsed walls and mudslides as well as roads that have been flooded. Parts of the province are also experiencing power failures as a result of the extreme weather," a press statement said.

Daily News