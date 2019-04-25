Durban - Almost 100 families of Umlazi’s Mega Village Informal Settlement, who were displaced after Monday night’s heavy storm, are anxious for a return to normality. The families, who lived in shacks on the banks of the uMlazi River, said they were hit hard every time there were heavy rains.

A 1-year-old baby died and scores of people were left stranded at Mega Village during flash floods in 2016.

Residents also had to pick up the pieces of what was left of their belongings after the October 2017 storm.

They say they have no choice but to return to the area each time to start all over, but felt trapped in the disaster-prone area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit yesterday left them with hope that help was on the way.

Ramaphosa’s message to the people affected was that he had been told by the National Treasury that emergency funds were available to assist affected families.

He said money and resources would be mobilised.

Pretty Mngenyane, a mother of four, said her family had survived many floods since 2012. After each flood, they were temporarily housed in a hall and returned after a few days to rebuild their shacks.

She said she left the Eastern Cape seven years ago in the hope of finding a job to help her husband support the family, but she had been unable to find a permanent position.

Mngenyane and scores of other women and children spent their second day yesterday at Tehuis Hostel in Umlazi, where they are being housed temporarily.

“Luckily, a local church served us some soup and bread in the morning. It is way after lunchtime and we are starving. We are praying that another good Samaritan will walk in to offer us a warm meal,” she said.

Her 4-month-old baby girl lay on her lap as she changed her nappy, while her 4-year-old son slept on the floor next to her, shivering and struggling to sleep.

“We lost everything. We only have the clothes on our backs. All I could grab were my children before the water filled our two-roomed shack,” she said.

Her two other children and scores of others did not attend school and did not know when they would return to class as they had lost their uniforms, shoes and books.

Zamekile Cele appealed for donations of school uniforms and books.

Mayor Zandile Gumede said this was a wake-up call for everyone.

She said the city discouraged people from building in high-risk areas, but people did not heed the warnings.

“We understand that people come to the cities to get jobs and, without accommodation, they are forced to erect shacks anywhere.

“This should be a wake-up call for the people to listen and for the city to implement stricter by-laws to prohibit illegal housing structures,” said Gumede.





Daily News