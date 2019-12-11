Durbanite Mondli Khumalo makes Cricket World Cup cut









KWAZULU-NATAL cricketer Mondli Khumalo, selected to represent South Africa in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, received his cap from coach Lawrence Mahatlane yesterday. BackpagePix Durban - Mondli Khumalo will be the only cricketer from KwaZulu-Natal to represent South Africa in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be held in our backyard, Kingsmead and Chatsworth Oval, early next year. Initially, Khumalo had been left out of the 20-man squad for the pre-World Cup camp ahead of the announcement of the 15-man World Cup squad. The World Cup squad was announced yesterday at Cricket SA offices in Johannesburg. Khumalo, 18, said earlier this year that even though he did not participate in the India and Pakistan tours his coaches believed he would make the World Cup squad. “I kept telling myself that I will make it and I kept on dreaming about this moment and I was playing a lot,” Khumalo said.

The right-arm bowler said although South Africa was hosting the tournament, as a bowler he would have to adapt to conditions very quickly.

“I think I’m efficient, I bowl one side of the wicket and I take my time when I’m bowling, I don’t panic,” he said.

He was looking forward to the tournament which starts next month, he said.

Khumalo started playing cricket at the age of 11 when he was inspired by his cousins who were playing the game. Little did he know that a few years later he would be part of a World Cup squad.

Khumalo said he did not look up to one cricketer but two.

For “attitude” he looked to Indian captain Virat Kohli and for “humbleness” and bowling, he looked to South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Khumalo was born in uMlazi and was raised by a single mother.

When the Daily News called Khumalo, he said he did not think his mother knew about his selection into the World Cup squad and he wanted to wait until he got home to tell her the great news.

When Khumalo is not trying to find the right length to bowl, he enjoys just relaxing at home.

The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup will be held from January 17 to February 9 next year.

Daily News