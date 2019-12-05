Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios warned owners and domestic workers in the Northdene area to be vigilant after two house robberies took place in the area on Tuesday.
A resident managed to hide in the bathroom with her children when robbers invaded their home at around 2.30pm.
Mathios said the robbers forced open the burglar bars and a door to gain entry.
“It was unclear whether the men were carrying handguns. The robbers ransacked all the rooms before fleeing with a flat screen television and handbags containing bank cards. No injuries were reported,” he said.