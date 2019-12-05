Durbanites urged to ensure staff at homes know security set-ups









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - DURBANITES have been urged to brief their domestic workers on their home security measures and to ensure they know where the panic buttons are. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios warned owners and domestic workers in the Northdene area to be vigilant after two house robberies took place in the area on Tuesday. A resident managed to hide in the bathroom with her children when robbers invaded their home at around 2.30pm. Mathios said the robbers forced open the burglar bars and a door to gain entry. “It was unclear whether the men were carrying handguns. The robbers ransacked all the rooms before fleeing with a flat screen television and handbags containing bank cards. No injuries were reported,” he said.

In the second incident, a domestic worker was surprised by armed robbers who arrived at the property and hooted outside the driveway gate at around 11.40am.

“The domestic worker went outside when she heard the hooting. Three robbers suddenly jumped out of the vehicle and ordered her not to move. They then derailed the driveway gate to gain entry into the property. One of the robbers held her at gunpoint outside the house, while the other robbers went inside. They took several items and fled. No injuries were reported.”

Mathios advised home owners to remind domestic staff not to approach any unexpected visitors.

“It’s important to brief your domestic staff regarding your home security measures and to ensure they know where the panic buttons are in your home. Remind them not to let anyone on to the premises unless you have made a prior arrangement with them regarding contractors you expect.

“Provide staff with the name and contact number of the contractor so they can call first to make sure they are letting the right people on to the property.”

Daily News