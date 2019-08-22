SOME of Durban’s ‘bad buildings’ were raided by a special task team on Tuesday night in the Durban CBD. Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Nine bad buildings used for illegal accommodation were inspected by police and city officials this week as part of the city’s war on problem buildings. Problem buildings include those which are overcrowded, hijacked by slum lords or illegally occupied.

Hoosen Moolla, head of the city’s Inner-Thekwini Regeneration and Urban Management Programme (iTrump), was accompanied on the raids by police and city department officials.

Moolla said a few building owners were fined heavily for non-compliance with by-laws, including those relating to fire safety, and in terms of the National Building Regulations, and health and safety.

The Problem Building By-law aims to identify, control and rehabilitate derelict buildings in the city. Fines range from R1 500 to R500 000, and the city has about 90 buildings on its list

Police uncovered a vehicle number plate manufacturer while inspecting a building on Alexandra Street. They took the owner in for questioning and confiscated items he used, including stickers and two-way tape to add numbers to the plates.

Tenants fork out R2 000 a month for a small room with no windows or ventilation. Some 28 rooms occupy the first floor, with three makeshift toilets and showers for the tenants.

In McArthur Street, police raided two hijacked buildings where the electricity and water were disconnected months ago. A supervisor said nobody lived in the building but police found four children on the upper level, cramped inside a room. Their parents had left them in the care of a teenage girl.

Moolla said the hijackers had racked up huge utility bills before being disconnected by city officials. In the interim, three shop owners downstairs were using a generator.

Moolla said the owner had secured a court order to evict the occupants.

He regarded the transformation of Shirley Chambers, a six-storey block of flats, in JN Singh Street as a success story.

“As a result of ITrump’s intervention and prosecutions over the years, the owners have heeded our requests. I walked up to the fifth and sixth floors and it’s beautiful. Contractors are on site to complete renovations to the remaining floors. Crime and illegal electricity connections were rife in this building. The revamp will have a positive spin-off on the area,” Moolla said.

A businesswoman trading on David Lane, behind Joseph Nduli Street (formerly Russell Street), told the Daily News that they bore the brunt of illegal accommodation facilities because these attracted criminals.

She said the criminals had broken through the roof of several shops and looted them in the past.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said four undocumented people were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. Four others were arrested for possession of drugs.

Three buildings in the Point area were demolished last month. The city could not say when the next round of demolishing would take place.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela warned all unscrupulous landlords that the city would soon raid and close down their buildings.

