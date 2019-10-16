Durban's emergency main base 'facing number of challenges'









Two paramedics were shot at and robbed while responding to a fake emergency call. Picture: Department of Health Durban - The Emergency Services Main Base in Wentworth is good but it is facing a number of challenges, according to the KZN legislature. This was during the legislature’s three-day visit to KZN health facilities to assess the overall functionality of the facilities and challenges they faced. KZN legislature deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe said the visits to assess the state of KZN’s health facilities and the services they were rendering to their communities were an eye-opener. On Tuesday morning members of the KZN legislature started in Wentworth and assessed the emergency services. Ndobe said Wentworth had a good emergency services call centre and a very capable workforce. However, there were challenges in terms of the turnaround time, the number of vehicles, the ambulances but there are still hotspots around the eThekwini metro.

In some of the townships it’s not easy to assess because our staff members are being attacked by some thugs in those areas, Ndobe said.

“We recommended that there must be an official partnership between the department of health and community safety and liaison police stations. It can’t be that they have a relationship at an ad hoc level but at a provincial level they must enter into a service level agreement so there is an understanding how they work together on those issues,” Ndobe said.

There have been a number of attacks on emergency service employees while conducting their duties.

In June, it was alleged that the KZN Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew had responded to an emergency maternity case, after receiving a phone call around 3am. When they arrived in the vicinity of the false scene, they met a guide who was due to give them directions. He led them to a dirt road, where he produced a firearm and demanded their valuables. During a scuffle, he fired shots from the back of the ambulance. While the crew members were trying to flee from the moving vehicle, the male crew member was shot in the back while his female colleague sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist. At this stage, it appears that only a cellphone was stolen.

