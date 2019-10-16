Durban - The Emergency Services Main Base in Wentworth is good but it is facing a number of challenges, according to the KZN legislature.
This was during the legislature’s three-day visit to KZN health facilities to assess the overall functionality of the facilities and challenges they faced.
KZN legislature deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe said the visits to assess the state of KZN’s health facilities and the services they were rendering to their communities were an eye-opener.
On Tuesday morning members of the KZN legislature started in Wentworth and assessed the emergency services.
Ndobe said Wentworth had a good emergency services call centre and a very capable workforce. However, there were challenges in terms of the turnaround time, the number of vehicles, the ambulances but there are still hotspots around the eThekwini metro.