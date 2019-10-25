Then you need access to a computer to look for jobs, and having computer skills enhances the chances of securing employment.
But what do you do if you are homeless? If you live in Durban, you go to the Denis Hurley Centre, which started free computer lessons for the homeless and anyone else who would like to learn how to use a computer and learn computer skills to get a job.
Speaking on behalf of the centre, Stuart Talbot said the programme, run by volunteers, had been operating for some time.
“Students from different institutions come and volunteer to help the homeless who are interested in learning how to use computers, draft their CV and create email accounts to be able to receive and send emails,” he said.