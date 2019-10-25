Durban's homeless learn CV writing through free computer lessons









THE Denis Hurley Centre is offering free computer lessons to the homeless (031 301 2240). Pictured is Ntuthuko Bimbrish getting his first computer lesson from volunteer Fortunate Lubisi. I BONGANI MBATHA African News Agency (ANA) Durban - ONE of the first steps to getting a job is drawing up a CV. Then you need access to a computer to look for jobs, and having computer skills enhances the chances of securing employment. But what do you do if you are homeless? If you live in Durban, you go to the Denis Hurley Centre, which started free computer lessons for the homeless and anyone else who would like to learn how to use a computer and learn computer skills to get a job. Speaking on behalf of the centre, Stuart Talbot said the programme, run by volunteers, had been operating for some time. “Students from different institutions come and volunteer to help the homeless who are interested in learning how to use computers, draft their CV and create email accounts to be able to receive and send emails,” he said.

Talbot said the idea came from looking at the extent of unemployment that led people to live on the streets.

Bongani Madida, a volunteer at the centre, said they were trying to get the word out to the homeless and those who cannot afford to draft a CV, to use the facilities at the centre.

“We also wish we could get someone who’s willing to volunteer to facilitate this programme every day, instead of us being unavailable sometimes,” he said.

University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Thobeka Gcabashe is facilitating the programme for now.

Vusi Dlamini, 25, was among the first to learn how to use a computer at the centre.

“I heard about this from others, and wanted to learn how to do a CV and how to handle an interview. I’ve never had a decent job in my life. People might think that we don’t have dreams and ambitions.

“When I heard about this, I thought this might be a chance for me to work towards my dreams. I’ve told others and they laughed and told me to keep dreaming. I’m thankful for the opportunities the centre avails to us and I always strive to take them, because I don’t know where they could take me,” he said.

Daily News