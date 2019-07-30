Durban - Little Hollyn Pennington, the four-month-old Pinetown baby whose story captured the heart of people across South Africa after doctors gave her only six months to live unless her parents came up with R400 000 for private heart surgery had a happy ending. On Tuesday, the little girl, who was born with two holes in her heart had the defects "patched up" at Netcare’s Sunninghill Hospital in Pretoria after her story went viral on the Daily News and IOL digital platforms.

Netcare Sunninghill offered to do Hollyn's surgery free of charge.

“Hollyn's little heart has been 'patched' and they are closing her up now," her parents, Roxanne Pennington and Kerwin Fortein wrote on the Hollyn's Heart Matters Facebook page that was set up to raise funds.

"We aren't out of the water yet so please continue to pray with us. It is only by faith and prayer that we have made it this far!"

Her parents said that the little girl was expected out of theater after midday on Tuesday.

Hollyn has a rare heart condition known as Atrioventricular Septal Defect (ASVD) which means that the little girl was born with two holes in her heart both said to be 7mm wide.

It was discovered after doctors at King Dinuzulu Hospital ran tests on her shortly after she was born prematurely at seven and a half months on February 16.

Her condition which doctors say also includes Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) has been coupled with Hypoglycemia which she was also diagnosed with. This means that she has a very low level of blood sugar (glucose) flowing to her body's main energy source.

Speaking to the Daily News, Pennington said they were nervous about the surgery but confident of its success.

She said the surgery to fix her little girl's heart shortly after Hollyn's rare heart condition was published on the Daily News.

“After the IOL article was out there, received an email and a phone call from Netcare’s Sunninghill Hospital who said they are willing to get a doctor to operate on Hollyn ASAP”, she said.

Pennington said that she thought it was a prank call but the hospital reassured her that the operation will take place at their facility free of charge.

“Kerwin and I would like to thank everyone who donated including those who were there for emotionally and spiritually, but a special thank you goes to the community of Marrianridge. Hollyn's story has brought back the meaning of a united community”, she said.

The money raised for Hollyn's surgery will be going to The Children’s Cardiac Foundation for babies in need like Hollyn.

The parents say that they will not be using any of the money.

Daily News