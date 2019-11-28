Durban - Durban's shipbuilding excellence was on full display, when the South African Navy hosted its first ever multinational maritime exercise at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town this week.
Durban based Southern African Shipyards was directly responsible for building and refitting several of the South African Navy’s vessels at the event which included craft from China and Russia.
The company refitted the SAS Amatola as part of its mid-life rejuvenation while several of the strike craft belonging to the SA Navy were also built by Southern African Shipyards.
The locally built majestic SAS Drakensberg responsible for assisting and supporting the SAN's combat vessels also featured prominently at the event.
Interestingly, the SAS Protea will be replaced by the Hydrographic Survey Vessel currently being built by Southern African Shipyards.