Picture by Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Westville Cycle Club rider Paul Els, who died on Saturday, will be remembered for his contributions to worthy charitable courses. The South African Community Crime Watch (SACCW) spokesperson Steven King said the incident happened just after 8 am outside Sugarloaf centre on Old Main Rd in Hillcrest.

"A cyclist and a bakkie had collided. We immediately dispatched VEMA, Meditech and ER24. On arrival, a cyclist was found to have sustained serious Injuries. He was stabilised before being transported to Hillcrest Private hospital where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries," he said.

King said a witness to the accident had to receive trauma counselling through Petra Nicol a SACCW trauma counsellor.

The Westville Cycle Club KZN said Els was on a training ride through Botha’s Hill.

"He will be sorely missed, "the club said.

Els was the Group Store Development Executive for the Mr Price Group.

Else died Just days before the launch of the 2019 Ride for MRP Foundation on Tuesday.

The event also honoured the Ride’s top fundraisers. Els was the second highest fundraiser for the event which will take place in December.

Karen Wells, Head of MRP Foundation, shared a message of thanks at the event saying, “Funds raised will be used to empower the youth of South Africa through MRP Foundation’s high-impact education and skills development programmes. Your support and contributions are invaluable to break the cycle of poverty and inequality in South Africa.”

Kelvin du Sart, Ride for MRP Foundation Director and Westville Cycle Club Chairman, shared his condolences. “While we are here to acknowledge Ride for MRP Foundation’s resounding success, it’s also a very sad day as we have lost a fellow Westville Cycle Club rider, Paul Els. The Westville Cycle Club wishes his wife Cheryl and his family our deepest condolences. Paul joined us in the challenge of riding his first Ride for MRP Foundation last year and was a regular rider with the ‘Hillcrest Ballies’.”

The annual Ride for MRP Foundation is a gruelling 606 km ride from Secunda to Durban, spanned over two days, that unites cyclists to raise funds and awareness for our youth empowerment programmes.

Cathy Fuller Kinnear said Els will always be remembered for being a true gentleman and calling a spade a spade.

Richard Critchlow conveyed his condolences to the family. He said we all feel the sad loss of a cyclist friend. Our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends from Kings Park Cycling Club.

KZN cycling announced, on Wednesday, that Ewan Cochran has passed away. Cochran was a well known member of the KZN Cycling community and has been working with KZN Cycling Development Trust for the past two years looking after the development of the youth, mentoring them and spreading his passion for the sport with all he came in contact with.

