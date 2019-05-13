RUBBISH piled up during the eThekwini Municipality workers’ strike. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality hopes to have made some headway in dealing with the backlog of refuse collection by tomorrow after bin bags piled up on Durban’s streets and residential areas due to the municipal workers’ strike. While efforts to deal with this backlog began last Tuesday, there were still areas where refuse had not been collected.

According to the municipality, the dispute with the striking municipal workers was resolved last Tuesday and all employees resumed their duties.

Refuse collection and the restoration of water and electricity services had already begun, and water tankers were being sent to communities affected by water shortages, due to infrastructure malfunctioning that was unrelated to the strike.

eThekwini water and wastewater department employees went on strike, demanding better salaries, after the city elevated uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association members’ salary grades from level 4 to 10. This took their salaries from R9000 to R20000 a month, after about a year of employment. An agreement was reached after the matter was taken to the Bargaining Council, that the disciplinary process must immediately ensue and perpetrators be brought to book for dumping piles of rubbish in the city and allegedly sabotaging water and electricity infrastructure.

Teams from various departments worked throughout the weekend to cover the backlog and ensure the situation was restored to normality. On Saturday, DSW trucks collected rubbish in Wentworth in the evening, working until about midnight.

Parts of KwaDabeka, near Pinetown, have had rubbish uncollected since the strike began, residents said.

Mandla Mbambo, ward 20 councillor, said he had no information about when rubbish would be collected for sections A, D, E and K in KwaDabeka.

He said the Kranskloof (KK) hostel in C section had already had their rubbish collected.

“The sections I mentioned, that did not have their rubbish collected since the strike, are serviced by the municipality’s Durban Solid Waste, and the others I mentioned are serviced by contractors to the city,” he said.

Andreas Mvubu, ward 19 councillor in KwaDabeka, confirmed that his ward had no issues because it was serviced by a contractor and not DSW.

Parts of Westville, Berea West and Bonela also had uncollected refuse. Ward 30 councillor Warren Burnes said his areas between the M13 and Palmiet River, as well as people living west of the N2 did not have their refuse collected.

“These areas I mentioned are serviced by DSW. Other areas that I have not checked on, that are serviced by contractors, include the whole of Bonela and two others in Mayville. I have had no communication from the city in terms of the areas serviced by DSW that have not had rubbish collected,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city had hired 17 tipper trucks and five front loaders to assist with the collection of refuse in Chatsworth alone.

Mayisela advised residents to follow their usual refuse collection schedule from this week.

