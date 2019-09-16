The students are demanding that the university hire another security company. This comes after industrial engineering student Sandile Ndlovu, 18, sustained severe head injuries after being attacked in a lecture venue at around 6pm last Monday.

On Monday, the students blocked the entrances to the university and vowed not to let any teaching take place.

University SRC member Sfezo Gwala said: “If it will take months for the university to get another security company, we’ll be on strike for months.”

Gwala said this was the same security company which was linked to the death of a student shot during protests earlier this year. “The company showed its incompetence when Mlungisi Madonsela was shot and killed in February.”

Xcellent Security chief executive Lundi Mgwili said: “We are sad about what happened to Ndlovu and we wish him a speedy recovery. Our security guards have been doing their job and will continue doing so.

“I do not understand why the students would blame the guards There are no cameras where the incident happened and it is unfortunate there were no security guards at that lecture venue at that time.

“All we know for now is that the university suspended their head of security and we do not know whether it is connected to the Ndlovu incident.”

University spokesperson Alan Khan said the management met the SRC on Friday and provided an update. “There is a procurement process that is close to completion and the university must allow that tender process to conclude.”

He said the suspension of the campus security manager was not directly related to the incident. “The university has already appointed an acting security manager.”

Daily News