Durban - The Durban University of Technology has stopped classes and will remain closed until further notice following the death of a student at the Steve Biko Campus on Tuesday. Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the death of the student who was killed during a skirmish with private security guards.

Detectives from the nearby Berea police station spent much of Tuesday afternoon gathering evidence at the campus.

While the name of the student was not officially released, the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), who claimed he was a member named him as 20-year-old Mlungisi Madonsela.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the student was part of a group of protesters. She said the group allegedly threw stones at university staff, seriously injuring one person.

In a statement on Tuesday, the university said: "The Durban University of Technology is saddened by the events of this afternoon where a student has passed on and a member of staff was left severely injured. The University sends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the student. We also wish our colleague a speedy recovery. As a result of this tragic incident and many other violent altercations, the University Management has decided to close the University until further notice. Due to this unfortunate situation, all staff and students must not come to campus until further notice".

Meanwhile, the student's death sparked a furious debate on Twitter.

