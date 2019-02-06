Mqondisi Duma, centre, had his notes snatched away from him during a press briefing outside the Durban University of Technology. Picture: Zainul Dawood

Durban - A South African Student Congress (Sasco) media briefing outside the Durban University of Technology campus was interrupted by two drunken men believed to be from the EFF. While Sasco chairperson Mqondisi Duma was addressing a media contingent on Ritson Road, three men pushed through and pulled away Duma's notes that he had been reading from.

Another man wearing a white vest, holding a glass which contained alcohol, also pushed photographers and journalists aside.

The men are believed to have walked away from an EFF group that was singing and dancing across the road from the meeting.

Police who were in the vicinity broke up a small crowd and kept the Sasco and EFF groups apart.

#DUTShooting Tensions between @EFFSouthAfrica Student Command & @SASCO_Jikelele KZN DUT students. Some EFF students have disrupted the SASCO media briefing outside Steve Biko campus.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/SfjoRngpBl — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) February 6, 2019

The EFF students claimed they were being targetted by police and security.

Duma was visibly shaken by the incident.

He said they would not be intimidated by the crowd of EFF supporters.

Several journalists damaged their phones when the scuffle broke out.

