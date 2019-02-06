Durban - Police were on high alert on Wednesday following the death of a Durban University of Technology who was allegedly shot during a skirmish with private security guards on Tuesday.



A large contingent of officers from the Public Order Police were on standby at Curries Fountain Stadium near the university's Steve Biko Campus.





This, as students began gathering at the university to protest and mourn the death of 20-year-old student Mlungisi Madonsela.





The protests were led by a group of a bout 30 students wearing red EFF T-shirts who walked down Steve Biko Road outside the campus on Wednesday.





Students were singing struggle songs and chanting while blocking the flow of traffic.





The busy thoroughfare normally buzzing with minibus taxis was relatively quiet. Students not participating in the walk, stood on the pavements.





The protests were lead by a group of about 30 students wearing red EFF t-shirts who walked down Steve Biko Road outside the campus on Wednesday. Picture: Zainul Dawood.



Students walked down to Warwick Avenue and returned on the road to stop at Gate 5 where the alleged shooting took place.





Students waved EFF placards and demanded justice for the incident.





Meanwhile, DUT has suspended all classes until further notice.





SRC presser is over, students are now demonstrating on the street outside Steve Biko campus. #DUTShooting #DUTstrike pic.twitter.com/8FutP2ZKWf — Lizeka Maduna (@I_am_Msuthukazi) February 6, 2019



