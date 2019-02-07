An ANC official is attacked by an EFF student whilst conducting a media briefing at the Durban University of Technology. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The cases of public violence against four students from the Durban University of Technology have been struck off the role. The four made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

On Tuesday, students at the university allegedly attacked the security guards and damaged administration offices with stones.

The protesters stoned the guards, a security guard and an administration assistant sustained injuries. Four students were arrested and charged with public violence at the Berea Police station.

Mbele said the case was struck off the role pending more investigations.

She could not comment further because the docket was still in court.

"Both murder and public violence cases will now be transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Headquarters organised crime unit.

Alan Khan, the spokesperson for the Durban University of Technology, said management would like to apologize to staff, students, parents and guardians for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

"University Management is working tirelessly around the clock trying to resolve the current state of affairs at the institution. The management team will be meeting the SRC today to discuss the current situation and to find a way forward," he said.

