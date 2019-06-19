A SCREEN grab of wastewater being discharged from the Wastewater Works Treatment Plant in Harding which appears to have untreated waste.

Durban - The level of E-coli in the Umzimkulwana River is up to 100 000 times the accepted limit for discharge of wastewater into a water resource. However, the Ugu municipality has denied that it released untreated wastewater from its wastewater treatment plant in Harding.

This was after a Harding farmer captured what looked like staff at the plant releasing untreated wastewater into the river, which runs through farms in Harding for 40-50km.

Umzimkulwana joins the Umzimkulu River, which runs into the ocean.

Farmer Bertie Strydom last week posted on an Ugu community Facebook page a video which purported to show untreated wastewater being released into the river.

Strydom’s video comes at a time when Ugu is dealing with water shortages and cuts, with some homes not having water for about a month.

However, municipal spokesperson France Zama said they had noted “with disdain” the video circulating on media platforms.

“The N2 pump station is currently being upgraded, with several construction activities taking place. The video in question was captured during the cleaning of the sump, which is part of the routine maintenance process,” he said.

Zama said the municipality viewed this as a misrepresentation of facts, with the intention to cause unnecessary alarm among residents.

Zama sent the Daily News tests results for E coli levels from various testing points where there were wastewater treatment plants.

The results from last month show that E coli levels were 100000cfu (colony forming units) per 100ml at Kirk Stream Bottom.

According to regulations in the Government Gazette for faecal coliforms, the accepted general limit is 1000cfu per 100ml.

An independent test with samples taken in April from around the same point at Fairfields Farm Bridge showed E coli levels were 10000cfu per 100ml.

Strydom said these results meant his cattle could not drink the river water without it being purified.

Strydom said his farm was 27km downstream, in Bhongwana, and he had already had four stillborn calves at his farm, although he could not link this to his cows drinking the river water, which he now believed was contaminated.

The Daily News sent both test results to an expert in pollution research. “From the data provided, the wastewater treatment works discharges exceed the general limit,” said Professor Chris Buckley, whose expertise is in urban and industrial water and effluent management at UKZN’s School of Engineering.

Glen Simpson, president of the Alfred County Farmers’ Association in Harding, said most farmers in the area were forced to build their own water purification plants due to inconsistent E coli levels.

“When the plant breaks down, they let it overflow. We’re worried about the livestock, but that’s one thing; the river goes into a rural area where some people use the water for drinking. This is a danger. We know this because our staff live in these communities,” he said.

Asked about the fact that the wastewater treatment works discharges exceed the general E coli limit, Zama said they were awaiting feedback from laboratory technicians before he could respond.

