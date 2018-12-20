File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A driver was arrested for defeating the ends of justice after he spent the monies collected and then opened a false case at the Isipingo police station. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said the 22-year-old man claimed that he was hijacked in a bid to avoid admitting that he spent the money.

The driver told police that on Tuesday, he was requested to transport a woman to Malaba Hills.

"He stated that after dropping the woman off two unknown armed men appeared from nowhere and jumped inside the vehicle. He drove and stopped at Platt Drive where he managed to escape. A case of carjacking was registered at Isipingo SAPS," Mbhele said.

She added that after opening the case, the driver disappeared and returned with the vehicle stating that he found it where he had escaped.

"An intensive investigation was conducted by the police and it revealed that the driver lied under oath to cover up the fact that he had used up the fares he had collected," Mbhele said.

The man was arrested and charged and is due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

