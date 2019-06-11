The Durban Solid Waste department was prevented from collecting domestic refuse in Umlazi on Tuesday. Picture eThekwini Municipality.

Durban - Disgruntled refuse removal workers blocked Mangosuthu Highway in uMlazi with debris,on Tuesday, for a second consecutive day. On Monday protestors barricaded the Mangosuthu Highway with broken glass bottles, concrete pillars, a bus stop shelter and domestic refuse.

This was repeated again on Tuesday allegedly because of domestic refuse collections.

Some of the workers are employed by a contractor who has the contract to remove refuse in uMlazi while others had worked as subcontractors.

According to the Mercury newspaper the contractor was told to take on additional workers and the municipality would pay but in July 2018 the payments stopped.

The contractor claimed he had been owed millions of rands by the municipality.

This has caused domestic litter to pile up in the suburb.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini Municipality’s spokesperson, said the city apologised to all residents of uMlazi Township affected by the disruption of refuse collection.

Mayisela said they were in discussion with the main contractor responsible for refuse collection in the area to resolve a labour dispute with its workers.

"It is reported that disgruntled employees blockaded the Mangosuthu Highway with trash. This resulted to motorists using alternative routes to their places of work.The municipality is appealing to the law enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone interfering with the freedom of movement on any citizen,"he said.

As a temporary measure, the city has made available 21 trucks to collect refuse. Mayisela said there are incidents where some of the city’s trucks were prevented from collecting garbage and the municipality has since asked the Metro Police to escort its trucks to accomplish this essential service.

In a seperate protest informal houses were demolished near Khangela Road in KwaMashu.

Disgruntled residents then blockaded the R102 with debris early on Tuesday morning.

Police in Newlands East said the protest happened in the early hours of the morning and by 5am the roads were cleared and reopened

Daily News