EastCoast Radio. Picture: Facebook

Durban - No presenters, no traffic, no news, just music. That's what listeners of popular Durban music station, East Coast Radio can look forward to on Monday, March 4 as part of its music make-over campaign.

The announcement came after the station put the power in the hands of their listeners when they launched the 28-day #ECRMusicMakeover.

Listeners were asked to vote for the songs that they want to hear more of on East Coast Radio. They were then rewarded with their share of R200 000.

The station will now reveal the playlist as voted by the people of KZN for 24-hours.

“We had a phenomenal response from KZN with over 600 000 total votes received on the microsite that was launched. We are excited to showcase this new playlist to KZN on the 4th March with 24 hours of non-stop music, a first for ECR and KZN.”, said East Coast Radio’s station General Manager, Boni Mchunu

Normal programming will be interrupted for this music takeover on the day.

“We are encouraging our listeners to tune in on this day and are confident that they will hear the hit music that they voted for. We are excited to give KZN what they want and proud to say that if it’s big in KZN then it will be on East Coast Radio,” said East Coast Radio’s Programming Manager, Zane Derbyshire.

Daily News



