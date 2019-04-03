“How would you spend it?” Eden College students wrote down how they spent their prize money from last year’s High Schools Quiz competition, held in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College. From left, Stefan Friedrich, Aaron Naidu (white blazer), Santhani Rungani and Jaedan Naidu. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - EDEN College is hoping to do one better this time around after finishing as runners-up last year in the national High Schools Quiz. “Coming second only motivated us to want to do better and win it this time around,” said Grade 11 pupil Santhani Rungani, who will be participating for the second time in the quiz.

Eden College, last year’s KwaZulu-Natal regional winners and runners-up by just one point in the finals, will be participating again in the High Schools Quiz, brought to you by Independent Media’s Daily News, Pretoria News, The Star and Cape Argus newspaper titles in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College. Two members from last year’s Eden College team, Stefan Friedrich and Aaron Naidu, will be dropping out to focus on their matric studies.

Their spots are still up for grabs, with Santhani and Jaedan Naidu currently conducting preliminary interviews and tests to find the best replacements.

“We have three people who want to join, but we have two spots available, so we will give them a quiz and whoever does best will join us,” said Grade 10 pupil Jaedan.

Looking back on last year’s narrow defeat, where they lost to eventual winners Midland Primary and High School, Stefan said there were positives to take away from the experience.

“The highlight was winning the provincials and in the end, even though we were disappointed we came second, it was still nice coming second in the whole of South Africa,” he said.

Aaron said they were disappointed as the question that condemned them concerned a Durban-based story.

In total, the Eden College team walked away with R30000 for their school while the pupils received cash prizes of R4500 each.

Santhani, Jaedan and Aaron saved the money while Stefan spent it on a watch.

Eden College principal Karen Morrison said the school had not spent the prize money yet, but was considering buying an electronic chalkboard.

Applications for the The Daily News High School Quiz, in partnership with the IIE’s Varsity College, are open until June 21.

Schools can register two teams each of four pupils, from grades 9-12.

The winning school in the region gets R20000 plus R2000 for each team member, including the coach, and an all-expenses-paid trip to represent the Daily News and KwaZulu-Natal at the national finals at the IIE’s Varsity College Sandton Campus. There is also a R75000 bursary for a student to study at the IIE’s Varsity College.

Daily News