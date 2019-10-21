The department said it was all systems go for English Paper One on Wednesday, with 183 808 candidates in the province sitting for the exam at 1 763 centres.
A total of 112 papers would be written in 61 subjects by matric pupils from 1700 public schools and 63 independent schools.
While the department was confident that load shedding would not affect the exams, teacher unions were concerned that the power cuts would affect pupils’ study schedules and their safety, particularly for pupils studying in groups at schools at night.
Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said although load shedding had come as a surprise to everyone, there was a schedule to print exam papers well in advance.