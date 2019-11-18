The department says people have contacted the department and alerted them to the videos, one of which shows adults in bed, with graphic detail.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department distanced itself from the series of images circulated on social media, saying the images presented as “what would be taught” had created unnecessary confusion and anxiety among parents.
The source of the videos and images are unknown.
The Parents’ Association of KwaZulu-Natal agreed with the department that the videos were circulated by people intending to harm the programme by circulating information from books that were not being used in South Africa.