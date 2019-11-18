Education Department slams fake social media images on sex education









File image Durban - THE Basic Department of Education says people are causing harm to its Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) programme by distributing videos with incorrect information on social media. The department says people have contacted the department and alerted them to the videos, one of which shows adults in bed, with graphic detail. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department distanced itself from the series of images circulated on social media, saying the images presented as “what would be taught” had created unnecessary confusion and anxiety among parents. The source of the videos and images are unknown. The Parents’ Association of KwaZulu-Natal agreed with the department that the videos were circulated by people intending to harm the programme by circulating information from books that were not being used in South Africa.

Mhlanga said other incorrect information being distributed was that the department would distribute condoms with the school stationery in 2020.

Mhlanga said the department was aware of a lobby group against the CSE that was creating misleading social media posts and feeding the public contaminated information.

He urged parents to verify things with the department before making decisions based on information circulated on social media.

“We are cautioning that there is a difference between what is on the internet and social media, and what is contained in the books of the department.”

Mhlanga said while the programme aimed to address sexual abuse, HIV infections, pregnancies and bullying, it also aimed to help pupils stay in school until they completed Grade 12.

Daily News