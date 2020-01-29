Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department was concerned about the increased number of schools that owed municipalities exorbitant amounts of money for their water and electricity accounts.
When school’s re-opened this month, Mshengu had urged municipalities to assist it dealing with illegal water and electricity connections by communities at some of its schools.
In March last year, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) revealed that Durban schools were battling to pay high electricity bills with three (uMlazi Comtech, Sivananda Technical School and Adams College) collectively owing eThekwini Municipality over R10m. Adams College owed R4.6m, uMlazi Comtech R4m and Sivananda Technical school R3m.
Mshengu said yesterday the department had learnt that in some instances schools ignored their bills.