Allen Thompson

Durban - ALLEN Thompson, president of the National Teachers’ Union (Natu) has spoken for the first time about a plot to kill him, after being shot in uMhlanga in May last year. Thompson claims to have received information about “secret” investigations by the police into the R200 000 stolen from his car when he was shot.

Thompson, the Natu deputy president at the time survived. He was shot while driving on the N2.

He said although he had told the police of the R200000, the police had allegedly investigated allegations that this was a bribe.

He said he had withdrawn the cash on the day to pay a service provider.

Despite being shot, he was able to drive to uMhlanga hospital.

“I have been given information that I must run for my life. We have learnt, through well-placed intelligence sources and senior government officials, about the new twist in an attempt to silence me. I have information that I am going to be arrested soon,” said Thompson.

He believes he was targeted for his exposure of alleged corruption, involving multimillion-rand tenders in the Education Department in KwaZulu-Natal. These include the sanitary pads scandal, the contract for which had increased from R20million to R200m.

Natu alleged that schools were oversupplied with sanitary pads, with even non-qualifying pupils at primary schools being given pads.

Thompson spent several days in the Intensive Care unit at uMhlanga hospital and doctors had little hope that he would walk again, but he was lucky to have regained the ability to walk by the time he was discharged.

“I know that the people who want to eliminate me are still plotting against me. Natu has used every platform to stop this by talking to different ministers, but even that has not worked,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that no arrest has been made at this stage, saying the matter was still being investigated by an inter-ministerial task team.

Natu president Siphosethu Ngcobo said it was “clear” why nobody had been arrested for the shooting. “We feel that there was never an intention to arrest.”

He said Natu had expressed dissatisfaction with issues affecting education in the province ahead of Thompson’s shooting.

Elijah Mhlanga, the Department of Basic Education spokesperson, had not commented at the time of going to press.

Daily News