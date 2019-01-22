Former president Jacob Zuma’s son Edward Mziwoxolo Zuma at a previous appearance at Equality Court in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Edward Zuma, the son of former president, Jacob Zuma, has been given seven days to pay the balance of a R60 000 fine for hate speech. The court heard on Monday that Edward had failed to comply with the terms of an agreement to pay the fine which was to be split into two equal parts and go to two Durban high schools.

This, after was found guilty to a charge of hate speech relating to an open letter distributed in July last year, that hit out at senior government ministers, Derek Hanekom and Pravin Gordhan - calling both sell outs and supporters of white monopoly.

Edward labelled Gordhan "one of the most corrupt cadres of the ANC who thinks African Natives are no better than just being sugar cane cutters who must forever be subservient to a master like him for sustenance".

The Human Rights Commission issued a statement soon after saying that the utterances promoted hatred on the basis of race, that he had violated the constitutional right to freedom of expression and that it would be seeking appropriate redress.

Edward apologised to Hanekom, Gordhan and the ANC after being instructed to do so by the governing party, but the commission wanted a public apology and a fine of R100 000.

In July last year, Magistrate Khalil ordered a settlement of R60 000 and divide it equally to Umthombo Secondary in the Mpophomeni area of Howick and to Ohlange High School in Inanda, a school which was established by the ANC founder, Dr John Dube.

Khalil declared that Edward's statement was hate speech.

Edward was not present in Court on Tuesday but was represented by his lawyer, Ayanda Mkhwanazi.

The matter was postponed until February 7.

A source in court told the Daily News that Zuma had paid the full R30 000 for Ohlange High School, as part of the payment of 60 000 to the school and he was left with a balance of R12 500, which he has not settled.

The amounts were to be paid in R10 000 instalments.

Daily News