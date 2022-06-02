EFF councillor shot dead in volatile KwaZulu-Natal

Eshowe - A councillor of the EFF in the politically volatile province of KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead. The gruesome killing took place in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town of Mkuze on Thursday morning.

According to sources from the area, he died on the spot after his assailant opened fire while he was running personal errands. The councillor whose identity will only be revealed after his family has been informed was shot dead by unknown people while in the town. BREAKING NEWS: A councillor of the EFF in the politically volatile Umkhanyakude District Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead. The councillor was shot dead at Mkuze a few hours ago. His name will be withheld until his family has been notified. @DailyNewsSA — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 2, 2022 “They opened fire and left him dead. We have no idea why they would do something like this to a councillor whose party is not in power,” said the source who tipped the Daily News about the incident.

He was part of the decision-making executive committee (exco) of the uMkhanyakude District Municipality where the ANC and the IFP are engaging in a crippling struggle for political power. Leader of the EFF in KwaZulu-Natal, Vusi Khoza, said they had been informed of the incident and they had since dispatched a team to go and verify the information. Once verified, Khoza said, they will issue a formal statement with comprehensive information about the gruesome incident.

“We are still trying to verify, yes, we have been informed about it,” Khoza told the Daily News shortly after the news broke. KwaZulu-Natal is a political killing hotspot. Early this week the province was shocked to learn that an ANC councillor in eThekwini, Muzi Ngiba, hadbeen arrested for allegedly killing his predecessor, Siyabonga Mkhize.