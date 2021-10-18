EFF ward councillor candidate killed in PMB - second political killing in KZN in three days

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters have become the second political party in three days to mourn the killing of a ward councillor candidate ahead of the local government elections on November 1, 2021. Thulani Shangase was shot and killed over the weekend.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Shangase was shot and killed on Sunday around 5pm in the Herwood area of Plessislaer in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal. “The Kwanyamazane resident was apparently returning from an EFF campaigning meeting in Dambula in Herwood when he was killed,” Naidoo said. He said the motive of the killing had not yet been established.

“We have mobilised the 72-hour Activation Plan, which entails the mobilisation of specialised units such as Crime Intelligence, the KZN Political Task Team, detectives and DPCI to ensure that evidence, intelligence and information, which can help track and arrest those responsible, is gathered,” Naidoo said. He appealed to anyone with information to please contact the SAPS on the CrimeStop number 086 00 10111 or via the MySAPSApp. Informers may remain anonymous, and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence. The red berets regional secretary in the Umgungundlovu region, David Bonga Msomi, said that the killing of the local ward councillor in ward 20 comes after the party’s leader Julius Malema was recently in the area.

“We are deeply concerned about the political killings that are continuing unabated in KwaZulu-Natal. Just recently, the EFF president was being harassed when they were campaigning here. Now they killed one of our own to send a message that they will do whatever it takes to remain in power.” Msomi said that the regional leadership of the party would be visiting the Shangase family on Monday afternoon. In a statement, the EFF Umgungundlovu Region described Shangase as a “fearless fighter and a soldier, he recently bought a transformer for the people of ward 20, and we had no doubt he would win the ward.”

The EFF called on law enforcement agencies to expedite the investigation into the murder. “As an organisation, we are greatly hampered and saddened by this tragedy. We will remember fighter Shangase as a dedicated and a productive leader who stood on the side of the people during the most difficult times and never betrayed the will of the people.” The EFF in the region called on members to demonstrate restrain during this sensitive period and allow the law to take its course.

“Rest in eternal revolutionary spirit fighter Shangase. The EFF shall always recognise and appreciate your dedication and excellent services to the people.” Last month, ANC members mobbed EFF members and followed them around the township during the party’s election campaign when Malema was visiting the local IEC registration offices in the area. The police had to whisk Malema away after a violent confrontation between EFF and ANC members.