Homeowner Simiso Nkwanyana and the eThekwini Coastal Engineering Stormwater Catchment Management department (CSCM) are at loggerheads over the issue on Matheran Road.Nkwanyana said debris, a recent sewerage leak into the stream and torrential rain have damaged and collapsed part of the driveway, making it dangerous to cross.
Nkwanyana, who moved in 18 years ago, blamed the problem on a lack of maintenance of the stream which he said had now swollen into the width of a river.
“Seven years ago, I tried to repair the driveway but I was stopped by a municipal official saying it was their property. Now they are changing the story. The stormwater pipe broke under the road. The municipality has asked me to submit building plans for the driveway. Why must I pay for building plans? They have no empathy. I am paying exorbitant rates for what? I only get plastic bin bags at the end of the month,” Nkwanyana said.
A neighbour, Satish Rajnarain, said all they were asking for was access over the river and not for the entire driveway to be resurfaced.