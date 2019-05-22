Durban - Words could not describe the sound and impact an explosion had on a bus carrying Durban residents on a tour of Egypt, one of the tourists said yesterday. Quinton Manto, 60, and his wife Florence, of Wentworth, were part of the group touring Israel, Palestine and Egypt.

The tourists arrived at King Shaka International Airport in separate groups yesterday because they had left Egypt earlier than expected and connecting flights to OR Tambo Airport were difficult to arrange.

Manto said they had a “fabulous” tour of Israel and Egypt was the group’s last stop.

“We arrived in Egypt on Sunday morning and got on a bus to Giza to see the Pyramids. We were travelling with a tour guide and a person from the Egyptian security services to ensure our safety. Before we got there an explosion rocked the rear of the bus. People were in shock and screaming.”

Manto said that after they gathered their senses they realised a bomb had gone off on the road.

“The response by the emergency services was phenomenal. We were treated well, but we just wanted to get back home. My wife and I were not in the right frame of mind. It was a very difficult situation. Some of the group that were discharged from hospital with no injuries opted to complete the tour to the pyramids. I think the Egyptian authorities organised the tour for six of them. It is sad to realise that it happened in a such a beautiful country.”

Manto described the tour as “an amazing, wow pilgrimage”. He detailed his tour on Facebook, stating that he had visited places where Peter visited his friend, the Tanner, and where, during a dream, God revealed to Peter that he must eat all animals because all were created by God.

He visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Mount of Olives, the Church of the Pater Noster, the Cave of Assumption and the birth place of Jesus. He celebrated mass in the Chapel of St Jerome and visited the Milk Grotto, where Mary weaned Jesus.

Tourist Francis Meth, still in Egypt, had successful eye surgery on Sunday night. His wife Sharon was slightly injured but traumatised, said a family friend. Meth said he was terrified of travelling again. They were expected to arrive in Durban by the end of the week.

The 25 South Africans are worshippers from Catholic churches in Wentworth, Bluff, Amanzimtoti and Benoni.

Among the tourists was Father Mike Foley, the spiritual director of St Francis Xavier Catholic Parish on the Bluff. The parish had organised the trip to Egypt. About 14 congregants from the parish were on the bus.

Wentworth ward councillor Aubrey Snyman said some of the group were from Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Cycas Road, and most of the Durban victims were aged between 40 and 70.

The Ambassador to Egypt, Vusi Mavimbela, said three South Africans were injured and would remain in hospital. He and his team in Egypt were engaging with local authorities and visiting the injured.

The International Relations Department’s consular service was in touch with all stakeholders and families.

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede wished the victims a speedy recovery.

There was mixed reaction to the videos and pictures of the aftermath of the bombing on social media.

Molefi Molefi said: “Where are the people who always say South Africa is dangerous? Now this is the meaning of dangerous.”

Lufuno Batchelor said he was concerned that Egypt would be hosting the 2019 Afcon Cup.

