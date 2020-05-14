Eighth passenger who 'died' in horror Durban crash is ‘alive and well’

Durban - The eighth passenger in the Toyota Etios that crashed on the M19 near Durban on Tuesday morning, killing seven others, did not die in hospital as initially reported. The red Etios was travelling on the M19 towards the N2 when it was allegedly shot at which led to the driver losing control and crashing into barriers along the freeway. The vehicle apparently overturned a few times, killing seven passengers instantly. The news of the eighth person’s death came from a statement issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Department. However, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele yesterday said the victim was still in hospital in a serious condition. Mbele also said the circumstances surrounding the incident were part of an investigation. Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said she had spoken to the car owner, who had told her the eighth person died in hospital. However, one of their officers said he was still alive.

Life Response 24/7 operations manager Leon Fourie said paramedics had checked on the patient twice since taking him to hospital on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Fourie said they took the patient to King Edward VIII Hospital and at midday on Tuesday and yesterday morning paramedics checked on the patient and he was awake and talking.

“He’s definitely alive and well in King Edward Hospital. When we spoke to him, he had no recollection of the accident. All he remembered was that he was with a friend and they were travelling with a friend’s friend.”

Fourie said he was at the scene and had helped extricate the dead. They also treated the injured patient, who he said had sustained multiple injuries, including to his head, back and neck, but all his vitals were stable.

He said they had established that the survivor was one of the passengers. The owner of the car and a relative had arrived at the scene later and had identified the driver.

“They were all over the show, so you couldn’t really say who was in the back and who was in the front. The only reason we knew who the driver was because he was in the driver’s seat.”

There is speculation the car was being used as an Uber.

