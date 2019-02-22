It is believed the man had gotten into an altercation with a minibus taxi driver when he was shot multiple times.

Durban - An elderly man has sustained numerous gunshot wounds following an alleged road rage incident on Friday morning in Pinetown. Rescue Care and Netcare 911 responded to the scene of the incident.

Rescue Care Operations Director, Garrith Jamieson said, “An elderly man believed to be in his 70s has sustained a critical gunshot wounds after he got into an altercation with a taxi driver before the taxi driver shot him at close range.”

He said advanced life support paramedics are working to stabilise the man on the scene before he will be transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he requires.

He also said all necessary role players are on scene and further investigations will be conducted.

Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, said reports from the scene indicate that an adult man was shot in the head and abdomen in an alleged altercation with a minibus taxi driver.

Police had not commented at the time of publication.

Daily News