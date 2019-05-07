Picture Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

CALL centre agents are being forced to choose between voting or reporting to work on Wednesday, being threatened with losing their jobs if they do not report for work. And some call centres have offered workers hard-to-resist attendance bonuses to ensure they report for duty.

The Daily News has learnt that while many South Africans would get a day off to vote on Wednesday, some call centres have given workers strict warnings to report for duty.

Agents from call centres in Durban, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they would not vote as they were warned of consequences for not reporting for duty.

They had hoped the companies would schedule shifts to allow them to vote, but were told to work normal hours.

Agents feared that voting stations would be closed by the time they got home in the evening.

One said she had voted three times before, but would not vote this year because she would be working.

“We were told there would be disciplinary action as the company is strict about late-coming and expects agents to be at their work stations 15 minutes early,” she said.

“I am working a 12 midday to 9pm shift on voting day and it takes more than an hour to travel to uMlazi. It will be way after 10pm when I get home and voting stations would be closed.”

The Employment Association for the Contact Centre Sector said workers must be given sufficient time to vote.

