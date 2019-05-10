Durban - The DA and the IFP were locked in a neck to neck battle on Friday morning to become the official opposition to the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. With 64% of the vote counted by 9am, the IFP had garnered 17% of the vote while the DA had 15.29% of the vote. The ANC had secured 53.08% and were on track to govern the province.

The DA was however confident of emerging as the official opposition to the ANC.

DA KZN leader, Zwakele Mncwango said the IFP had "reached the ceiling" of their votes as the majority of rural areas - the core of their support base - had been counted.

DA leader Zwakele Mncwango was confident that the party would be the official opposition in KZN.





"When I see these results we will retain our position as the official opposition in KZN. The IFP is reaching a ceiling because all votes that have come from Zululand and northern KZN have been captured. We are now focusing on capturing votes from south KZN which is where DA is stronger. So we will be passing the IFP very soon," he said.

Mncwango said that the ANC had been kept in check in this election in KwaZulu-Natal and was unlikely to get beyond 60%

"If you zoom into eThekwini we have captured about 50% and the ANC is sitting 49% in eThekwini and the DA is sitting at 30% while the IFP is at 3%. It tells you that while the DA is getting stronger in eThekwini than the IFP. Also, the ANC is dropping," he said.

Nationally, the ANC had polled 57.22% of the national vote, the DA 21.8%. Of the 12 million that had been counted - almost 6,8 million had gone to the ANC.

The KZN election results early on Friday morning. Picture: Screengrab IEC





Daily News