Community Policing Forum member Pretty Nyangane said Siyolise Sivuka’s frantic parents asked her to transport the child to hospital.
“When they arrived the child was unconscious. We quickly got into the car and rushed to the hospital. When I returned to fetch them, they told me the child was already dead when we took her to the hospital,” said Nyangane.
Siyalise’s mother, Nokubonga Sivuka, said the little girl was her only child and losing her was the most painful thing she had ever experienced.
“When this happened, we had just come home from running errands. Siyolise said she was tired and she wanted to take a nap. When I went to check on her I found her outside, lying on the ground with foam coming out of her mouth.