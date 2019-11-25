Electricity theft claims life of two-year-old Durban girl









File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA). Durban - A two-year-old girl was electrocuted on Friday at an informal settlement in Mayville, when she touched a corrugated iron sheet with an open electric wire attached to the shack she lived in. Community Policing Forum member Pretty Nyangane said Siyolise Sivuka’s frantic parents asked her to transport the child to hospital. “When they arrived the child was unconscious. We quickly got into the car and rushed to the hospital. When I returned to fetch them, they told me the child was already dead when we took her to the hospital,” said Nyangane. Siyalise’s mother, Nokubonga Sivuka, said the little girl was her only child and losing her was the most painful thing she had ever experienced. “When this happened, we had just come home from running errands. Siyolise said she was tired and she wanted to take a nap. When I went to check on her I found her outside, lying on the ground with foam coming out of her mouth.

“When I tried to pick her up I could feel the electricity in her body. That is when I realised she had been electrocuted.”

Sivuka said such incidents have become a norm in their area.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the issue of izinyokanyoka (stolen electricity) was a “noose around our neck”.

“It is a fact that the city is losing millions as a result of this theft.

“We are calling on the members of the community to refrain from stealing electricity. We will soon embark on aggressive educational campaigns,” he said.

Ward councillor Mthembu Mveli said the issue of electricity was an ongoing problem in the area, which had divided the community.

“There are those who don’t condone the theft of electricity, as it leads to children being in danger, and there are those who say they don’t have a choice because they need electricity, and stealing electricity is their last resort,” said Mveli.

