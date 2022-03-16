Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Emergency team rescues and releases a 3.5m African rock python trapped in a chicken coop

START St Lucia rescued and released an African rock python. Picture: Matthias Korn

Published 1h ago

DURBAN - A 3.5m African rock python was rescued from a chicken coop and released in St Lucia early this week.

START Rescue said that on Monday, a St Lucia WhatsApp security group sent out a call for assistance to remove a snake from a nearby residence.

START members responded to find an approximately 3.5m-long snake trapped inside a chicken coop.

START St Lucia rescued and released an African rock python. Picture: Matthias Korn

The company said the African rock python was a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

START said along with the assistance of a local SAPS member, they managed to safely capture and secure the python.

“START St Lucia contacted the necessary officials and along with an Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife section ranger, arranged a safe and secure location to relocate the snake within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park,” the company said.

