Emergency team rescues and releases a 3.5m African rock python trapped in a chicken coop

DURBAN - A 3.5m African rock python was rescued from a chicken coop and released in St Lucia early this week.
START Rescue said that on Monday, a St Lucia WhatsApp security group sent out a call for assistance to remove a snake from a nearby residence.
START members responded to find an approximately 3.5m-long snake trapped inside a chicken coop.
The company said the African rock python was a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.
START said along with the assistance of a local SAPS member, they managed to safely capture and secure the python.
“START St Lucia contacted the necessary officials and along with an Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife section ranger, arranged a safe and secure location to relocate the snake within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park,” the company said.
Daily News