Employees at Durban retail giant threatened by management over positive Covid-19 case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - AN EMPLOYEE at Cambridge Food, a subsidiary of MassCash, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Staff were upset that work continued. MassCash denied any wrongdoing and said the Health Department had been called in. At least three employees, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, told Daily News this week that they were threatened with written warnings if they told others about the case. The meat production employee tested positive last week. “We heard through the grapevine that the colleague had tested positive with the virus. When one of us asked management about this, threats of written warnings were made.

“Those of us who became aware of the test were told that we should keep quiet or face disciplinary action.

Since then, the store has not been closed nor has it been fumigated or sanitised by the Health Department.

We are not unionised so it’s difficult to stand up to management,” said an employee.

Another claimed the supervisor and manager had told them that everything was under control.

MassCash national spokesperson Lindelwa Nkambule confirmed that a staff member disclosed to the line manager that he was sick.

He was asked to self-isolate and seek medical advice.

“The staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff member, with whom we are in daily contact, continues to self-quarantine at home during the recovery process.”

Nkambule said the Durban facility was immediately closed and work colleagues who may have come into contact with the member were identified and asked to self-isolate.

“The Health Department was notified and has conducted screening of identified staff.

“A professional cleaning company was engaged and the facility, as well as an adjacent facility, was subject to a deep cleaning process,” Nkambule said.

She said the company agreed to the screening of staff with the Health Department last Friday.

“They were in the facility on Saturday, April 18. The positive test result was communicated to us (last) Thursday,” she said.

She added that all employees who were identified as possibly having had contact with the staff member were immediately placed on paid self-isolation leave in accordance with their Covid-19 policy.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said she was not aware of the matter and that her department would be investigating.

She said there was a strong reason for everyone in Durban to be tested.

Daily News