File picture: Pexels

Durban - With the recent spike in the incidence of house robberies in Durban and surrounding areas, homeowners are urged to ensure that their domestic workers are educated about what to do during an emergency. This comes after a Kloof man was stabbed during a robbery at his home recently. Although the man’s gardener became aware of the robbers on the property, and screamed to alert his employer, by the time the employer reached the panic button, the robbers were already inside his house.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios advised residents to educate domestic staff regarding the procedures to follow during an emergency.

“With the high number of home robberies that take place across the city, it’s important for employers to educate their staff regarding security procedures,” he said.

Mathios said two suspects gained entry into the Kloof home through the back fence at around 7am.

He said the suspects approached the gardener, ordering him to keep quiet before they walked towards the main house.

“The gardener started shouting out to warn his employer, who was inside the house. When the homeowner, an elderly man, heard his gardener shouting, he came outside to investigate and spotted one of the men on the balcony. He turned and ran back into the house to activate his panic button, but the second man was already inside. He was not able to reach the panic button in time,” said Mathios.

He said the robbers started ransacking the house and removed valuables, including a laptop, digital camera and cellphone. A struggle broke out and during this the man sustained a minor stab wound on his head.

Derrick Banks of Meditech ER said medics treated the homeowner on the scene and took him to hospital.

Last month, a Morningside woman was sleeping when she heard a noise and went to investigate. She found four men taking her items and one suspect tried to grab her gold bangles. They took her computer, two watches and the TV set and left.

While they were leaving the premises they came across security guards who were patrolling the area and opened fire. No injuries were recorded and no arrests have been made.

Daily News