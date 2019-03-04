ENVIRONMENTAL advocacy group Durbanites Against Plastic Pollution are trying to lobby the eThekwini Municipality to draft new legislation banning the use of polystyrene products by vendors and retail stores along the beach.

Durban - THE Durbanites Against Plastic Pollution (Dapp), an environmental advocacy group, is running a petition to lobby the eThekwini Municipality to draw up legislation that would ban all vendors and retail stores along the beach promenade from using polystyrene products. “When polystyrene products get into the water, they break down so easily into a thousand pieces, which causes a danger to fish and sea animals who might ingest it,” said Steve Cohen, who has a Master’s degree in Environmental Planning and Development, and works as a management consultant in the public health sector.

Polystyrene is mostly used to make disposable takeaway boxes, cups and plates.

The petition currently has 5600 signatures and once it reaches its target of 10000, Dapp plans to stage a march to the city hall to hand it over, along with a memorandum.

Cohen describes himself as an environmental activist, concerned about the sea and animal conservation.

“I started this campaign to generate activity and resources in helping reduce the use of plastic,” he said.

He also plans to engage with vendors and retail stores along the beach in terms of discussing alternatives to polystyrene, akin to how many shops have swopped plastic straws for paper straws.

“We strongly promote the Reuse Reduce Recycle system, but we would like more innovation in the packaging industry,” he said.

Cohen said he hopes other coastal cities like Port Elizabeth and Cape Town also follow in Dapp’s footsteps.

Municipal spokersperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would consider the petition once it was received.

“The city supports all efforts and ideas on how to make our beaches cleaner. We have to try our best to educate people on plastic pollution.”

