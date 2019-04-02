Arrested. Mfanele Jabulani Mathe was arrested by police on Monday. Picture supplied by SAPS.

Durban - After a week on the run, awaiting trial prisoner, Mfanelo Jabulani Mathe,19, has been re-arrested near Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal. Five prisoners escaped from lawful custody while they were being transported to Vryheid correctional services by two police officers. Four of them were re-arrested in the vicinity by police.

Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KZN police spokesperson, said Mathe who was arrested in connection with a house robbery incident will appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate’s Court facing escaping from lawful custody and robbery on Tuesday.

"He was arrested at Osuthu near Nongoma on Monday night. Police officers received information about his whereabouts," Zwane said.



While they were passing the Ngome policing area, the prisoners held up the police officers and took their firearms. They were in custody for rape, robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Zwane said they will also appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate’s Court facing escaping from lawful custody and robbery charges on Tuesday.

Daily News