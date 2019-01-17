Lynette Keegan, who lives at Tafta, relies on an oxygen machine, which is powered by electricity, 18 hours a day. SIBONELO NGCOB0 African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Eskom’s problems do not warrant a 15% hike in electricity tariffs, says Lynette Keegan, a pensioner living at Tafta in Durban. Keegan, 69, relies on an oxygen machine, which is powered by electricity, for 18 hours of the day.

“I suffer from emphysema and I have to be on oxygen,” Keegan said. “I have to sleep with the machine on and it has been very hard. Nobody realises what you have to go through.”

Keegan survives on a private pension from her late husband’s company. She spends between R500 and R600 for electricity every month.

She said she struggled during load shedding, which once lasted four hours.

“I battled to breathe and I could feel the tightness in my lungs,” she said.

Tafta divisional manager Gail Samuels said the proposed tariff increase would increase their costs.

“Many of our elders have ailments and the increase will affect them directly, as they rely on electricity. This will impact on their daily living expenses. With only a state pension, most older persons will find it extremely difficult to make ends meet with the new electricity increase,” she said.

Black Sash national advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker said the amount that grant beneficiaries received was not enough to sustain their basic living needs. Black Sash therefore advocated for an increase in social grants.

“It therefore stands to reason that any further tariff increases will exacerbate the struggle to make ends meet. The increase in tariffs by Eskom will therefore adversely impact on beneficiaries.”

