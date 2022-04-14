Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

eThekwini beaches, pools and parks remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions

All bathing, swimming, fishing, and recreational and sporting activities at beaches and rivers are not allowed. Picture: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency (ANA)

All bathing, swimming, fishing, and recreational and sporting activities at beaches and rivers are not allowed. Picture: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Beaches, pools and parks within the eThekwini Municipality remain closed until further notice.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “Beaches and pools remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions. All bathing, swimming, fishing, and recreational and sporting activities at beaches and rivers are not allowed.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Mayisela said lifeguards and enforcement officers were patrolling the beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“Residents are cautioned not to swim in rivers and dams or use water collected from these as the water is contaminated. The public is also advised not to eat any fish that may be found dead along the beaches or rivers and urged not to collect seawater which is usually used for cultural and religious purposes,” Mayisela said.

All bathing, swimming, fishing, and recreational and sporting activities at beaches and rivers are not allowed. Picture: Theo Jeptha/African News Agency (ANA)

He said residents and visitors can still enjoy activities such as jogging, walking, running and other healthy lifestyle exercises on the promenade.

More on this

“Other facilities such as libraries, museums and parks not affected by flooding will be open,” Mayisela said.

“The public is also advised that the Bird Park and Zoo will be closed until further notice to allow staff to clean up the mud that has settled in the park. The birds and animals are well looked after, fed and are safe.”

Mayisela added that following reports of 12 crocodiles escaping into the Tongaat River, nine of them have since been recaptured but three were still on the loose.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said a search for the missing crocodiles was under way.

A team from KZN Wildlife and the municipality’s conservation section is closely monitoring the situation.

Daily News

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

weatherCity of EthekwinieThekwini municipalitySwimming

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello