eThekwini beaches, pools and parks remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions

Durban – Beaches, pools and parks within the eThekwini Municipality remain closed until further notice.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “Beaches and pools remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions. All bathing, swimming, fishing, and recreational and sporting activities at beaches and rivers are not allowed.”
Mayisela said lifeguards and enforcement officers were patrolling the beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.
“Residents are cautioned not to swim in rivers and dams or use water collected from these as the water is contaminated. The public is also advised not to eat any fish that may be found dead along the beaches or rivers and urged not to collect seawater which is usually used for cultural and religious purposes,” Mayisela said.
He said residents and visitors can still enjoy activities such as jogging, walking, running and other healthy lifestyle exercises on the promenade.
KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll spikes to 259
WATCH: Umlazi residents risk their lives to get to work
Flood victims protest in call for housing, water and electricity restoration
Did UPL’s pollution control dam burst? KZN Edtea keeping close watch on the impact of the flood damage
PICS: Death and destruction reign throughout the eThekwini area after days of heavy rainfall and flooding
“Other facilities such as libraries, museums and parks not affected by flooding will be open,” Mayisela said.
“The public is also advised that the Bird Park and Zoo will be closed until further notice to allow staff to clean up the mud that has settled in the park. The birds and animals are well looked after, fed and are safe.”
#Durban residents flocked to Blue Lagoon to watch litter strewn along the shore while a tanker is pushed in and out of the sea. #DurbanFloods #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/f2FSjQyGsm— Daily News (@DailyNewsSA) April 12, 2022
Mayisela added that following reports of 12 crocodiles escaping into the Tongaat River, nine of them have since been recaptured but three were still on the loose.
He said a search for the missing crocodiles was under way.
A team from KZN Wildlife and the municipality’s conservation section is closely monitoring the situation.
Daily News