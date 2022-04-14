eThekwini beaches, pools and parks remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “Beaches and pools remain closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions. All bathing, swimming, fishing, and recreational and sporting activities at beaches and rivers are not allowed.”

Mayisela said lifeguards and enforcement officers were patrolling the beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“Residents are cautioned not to swim in rivers and dams or use water collected from these as the water is contaminated. The public is also advised not to eat any fish that may be found dead along the beaches or rivers and urged not to collect seawater which is usually used for cultural and religious purposes,” Mayisela said.

He said residents and visitors can still enjoy activities such as jogging, walking, running and other healthy lifestyle exercises on the promenade.